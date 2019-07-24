Home

Passed away peacefully on 18th July 2019, aged 87 years. He sadly leaves behind his wife, Julie, two daughters Helen and Jane, son Stephen, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Three Counties Crematorium on Tuesday 6 th August 2019 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 24, 2019
