CUTTS
John William
passed away peacefully after a very long illness on 22nd February 2020, aged 77 years. Devoted wife to Vera, loving dad, grandad and great grandad, who will be sorely missed by all. Funeral service will take place at Three Counties Crematorium on Monday 23rd March at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Marie Curie and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372 736.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020