FORD
John
'Johnnie'
peacefully at home on the 14th December 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Kath, dearly loved by daughter Jane and Tom, much loved grandad to Laura, great-grandad to Elsie and brother-in-law to Dot. Will be greatly missed by his niece and nephews and all who knew him. Private family cremation followed by Thanksgiving Service at All Saints Church, Sudbury on Tuesday 14th January at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for St Nicholas Hospice may be sent to H & A W Palmer Ltd, Little St Mary's, Long Melford, CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020