HULME
John Christopher
of Redisham passed away at home 6th October 2020, aged 75 years. Pipe smoker, singer and cricket lover. Loving Husband of Jan and Friend to many. Funeral Service at Waveney Memorial Park Ellough on 22nd October 2020. Family flowers only please but all donations gratefully received for St Elizabeth Hospice direct to charity (https://johnhulme.muchloved.com) or at the service. Due to the current restrictions, invited attendees only.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020