At heart a Sudbury man, died Friday 3rd July 2020. Son of Kitty and Reg, much loved brother to Anne, loving uncle to Kate, Robert and Tom. Bemused great-uncle and chocolate supplier to Rory, Henry, Lawrence and Emmy. A kind and contented man who loved his dogs, football, friends, beer and life as a nurseryman. Grateful thanks for all the tributes on the Sudbury Facebook page and the many kind thoughts expressed by friends and customers during his illness. He will be sadly missed by us all. Grateful thanks to the nursing teams at the West Suffolk Hospital and Addenbrooke's Hospital who looked after him; and especial thanks to the staff at Melford Court Nursing Home. There will be no service at the crematorium but the cortege will come down Constitution Hill and along East Street, if you would like to be present to send him on his way. Time and date will be on the Facebook page of J. Edwards Funeral Directors. After the virus departs, there will be a memorial get together when we can remember him with a beer and music.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 9, 2020