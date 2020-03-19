|
WATSON
John Guthrie "Don"
Passed away peacefully at Melford Court, on Sunday 1st March 2020, after a truly courageous fight. Forever loved and sadly missed by his wife Caroline, children Peter, Beth and John, stepdaughter Marie, all his grandchildren and great granddaughter. Don chose not to have a funeral. His wish was that his family and friends should celebrate his life by raising a glass in his name. Celebration to be held at Long Melford Village Memorial Hall at 2pm on Friday, 27th March 2020.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020