sadly passed away on 10th August 2020, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Derrick, much loved mum to Colin, Royston, Ivan, Kevin, Mandy and the late David, partner to Tom, sister to Audrey, special mother-in-law, nanna and great-nanny. Friend to many, she had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed. Due to restrictions a private service will be held. Donations, if desired, to be made to 'St Nicholas Hospice' in cash or cheque form or flowers to be sent to East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020
