HEATHCOTE
Julian
passed away peacefully on 21st June 2019 aged 73yrs. Devoted Husband of Janet. Loving Dad to Jo and Father in Law to Matt, Wonderful Grandad to Daniel and Grace. Funeral Service to take place at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church on 12th July at 11.00am Followed by Burial. The Family invite you to wear something Red. Family Flowers only, Donations if desired payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care. C/O Brown Fenn & Parker, 37 North Street, Sudbury Suffolk CO10 1RD.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 4, 2019