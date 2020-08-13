|
|
GORDON
June
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 28th July 2020,
aged 78 years. Reunited with her beloved Graham. Much loved mother to Vanessa & Fiona, Mother in law to Kevin & Paul,
Grandma to Jessica & William, she will be sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at Holy Trinity church, Long Melford on Friday 14th August at 11.00am. Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made payable to Parkinson's UK and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North St, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020