LANE
Kath
sadly passed away on Sunday, 15th December, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Russ, loving mother to Craig, Gareth and Jake and cherished daughter of Margaret and the late Keith Herbert. The funeral service is to be held at Assington Church on Friday, 17th January at 1.00pm followed by cremation at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only, donations for Research Centre Addenbrooke's, details from funeral directors: East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Everyone who knew Kath is welcome.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020