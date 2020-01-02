|
|
ROBERTSON Keith passed away suddenly on 10th December 2019, aged 70 years. Loving Son, Husband, Father and Grandfather. Funeral Service will take place at Three Counties Crematorium on Friday 10th January 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired can be made in Keith's memory to 'River Stour Trust' or 'Epilepsy Action' at www.drobinson.co.uk or sent c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 31 High Street, Halstead CO9 2AA. Tel: 01787 475533
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020