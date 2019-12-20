Home

Gordon Rodwell Funeral Directors
79 St Andrew's Road
Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 7BW
01394 671999
Kenneth Peter "Ken" Sadly passed away at home on Saturday 30th November 2019 aged 75 years. Much loved Dad to Rebecca (Becky). Talented drummer throughout the '60s '70s and '80s. Skilled car mechanic, garage proprietor and avid gardener. Funeral to be held on Monday 30th December 2019 at Seven Hills Crematorium at 2.15pm. Donations if desired are being received in Ken's memory for Blue Cross and Salvation Army, Felixstowe. c/o Gordon Rodwell's 79 St Andrews Road Felixstowe IP11 7BW.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019
