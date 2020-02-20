|
MARTIN
Kevin John
Passed away peacefully after his brave fight with cancer on 11th February 2020 aged 63 years. Much loved and devoted husband of Sharon, treasured dad to Daniel and Leanne and adored grandad to Layla, Jacob and Emily. He was a dearly loved Son in law, Brother in Law, Uncle and Friend. Son of the late Aubrey & Betty and Brother to the late Bruce. Will be so sadly and greatly missed by everyone. All welcome to attend his funeral at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 3rd March at 11.00am. Smart funeral attire please (can include something purple). Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice Care or My Wish Charity to benefit The Butterfly Fund. Donations can be left at the crematorium or sent to East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020