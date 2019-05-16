|
|
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 10th 2019, aged 89 years. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Many thanks to The Red House for all their care and support. Funeral Service will take place at Three Counties Crematorium on Tuesday 4th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust to benefit the C5 Kidney unit. A collection box will be at the service or cheques can be posted to East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 16, 2019