|
|
SIMPSON
Lavinia
passed away 13th November 2019 at West Suffolk Hospital, aged 77 years. Loved Wife of Orlander, Mum to Paula, Grandma to Gemma and Marc, Sister to Jen and Sister-in-law to Peter. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral is to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Tuesday 10th December at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, but if desired then donation can be sent to MYWiSH c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019