DEVEREUX
Lee Paul
01/10/1970 - 28/09/2020 sadly passed away aged 49. A precious Son, much loved Brother, Dad, Grandad, Uncle, Nephew and Cousin. (Reunited with his Son, Shane.) No more pain and no more suffering. Love you always and forever. Rest in peace. Your broken hearted family. Funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, 11.00am on Friday 16th October 2020. J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North St, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020