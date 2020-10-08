Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
11:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee DEVEREUX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee DEVEREUX


1970 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Lee DEVEREUX Notice
DEVEREUX

Lee Paul

01/10/1970 - 28/09/2020 sadly passed away aged 49. A precious Son, much loved Brother, Dad, Grandad, Uncle, Nephew and Cousin. (Reunited with his Son, Shane.) No more pain and no more suffering. Love you always and forever. Rest in peace. Your broken hearted family. Funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, 11.00am on Friday 16th October 2020. J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North St, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -