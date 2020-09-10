|
MANNING
Leonard "Len"
Edward Stanley
14th January 1925 - 1 st September 2020. Len sadly passed away in Melford Court Care Home aged 95 years. A loving father, grandad, great grandad, father-in-law and friend to many. Len was a true inspiration to all who met him. Funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium but due to the limited numbers that may attend, a link for the live webcast will be available by contacting the funeral home. Please no black to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel: 01787 372 736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020