Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
passed away on 19th January 2020 aged 85 years. Reunited with his late wife Shirley but sadly leaving behind his children Lee and Karen, grandchildren Rob and Chris and great grandchild Bobby. Funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury. CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020
