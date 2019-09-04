|
|
CHAPLIN
Lilian
Passed away on 20th August 2019 aged 87 years. Loving wife to Ray, mum to Lynne, Jean & Peter, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service will take place at St Andrews Church, Great Cornard on Thursday 12th September at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired can be made to The Christopher Centre, The Quay or St Andrews PCC and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019