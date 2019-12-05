Home

H & AW Palmer Funeral Directors
Little St Mary's
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9LQ
01787 373797
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00
Sudbury Roman Catholic Church
LONERGAN

Lily

of Long Melford, passed away on Saturday 23rd November 2019, aged 86 years, with her family around her. Reunited with her Tony and baby Nora. Wife of the late Tony, mother to Elizabeth, Susan, Linda, Edwin, Andrew and the late Nora. Grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved by all. Funeral Service at Sudbury Roman Catholic Church on Friday 13th December at 12.00noon followed by burial at Long Melford Cemetery, all welcome. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice and Marie Curie may be sent to H & A.W Palmer Ltd, Little St Mary's, Long Melford, CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
