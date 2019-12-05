|
|
LONERGAN
Lily
of Long Melford, passed away on Saturday 23rd November 2019, aged 86 years, with her family around her. Reunited with her Tony and baby Nora. Wife of the late Tony, mother to Elizabeth, Susan, Linda, Edwin, Andrew and the late Nora. Grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved by all. Funeral Service at Sudbury Roman Catholic Church on Friday 13th December at 12.00noon followed by burial at Long Melford Cemetery, all welcome. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice and Marie Curie may be sent to H & A.W Palmer Ltd, Little St Mary's, Long Melford, CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019