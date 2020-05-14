|
TURKENTINE Linda
peacefully passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on 2nd May 2020, aged 66. Loving partner of John, Mother and Mother-in-Law to Frances and Sarah. Sister and Sister-in-Law to Erika and Joe, and Aunt to Karl and Sarah. Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to current circumstances a private cremation only will be held. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations if desired in memory of Linda may be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North St, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 14, 2020