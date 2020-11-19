|
|
HEWETT
Lorna Mary
died on 8th November 2020, aged 96 years. Music teacher, church organist and committed parishioner at St Andrew's Great Cornard, and leading light in the Sudbury Choral Society and Sudbury Festival. Beloved widow of Robert. Mother of Caroline, Jim, Adam, Polly and Emma, and mother-in-law of Andrew, Andrea, Dyan and Guy. Grandmother of Elinor, William, Sally, Kate, Emily, Oliver and Sebastian. Great grandmother of Alexander, Mia, Aaron and Euan. A long life, well lived, Lorna will be greatly missed. A private funeral service will take place on 25th November at St Andrew's Church. Donations in memory of Lorna may be made payable to St Andrews church in lieu of flowers and sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020