aged 92 years. Sadly passed away on 19th October 2020. Loving wife to the late Edward (Ted). Dear mum to Michael. Grandma to Paul and Stephen. Great-Grandma to Joel, Miles, Caden, Cian and Cavan. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Due to current restrictions, family only funeral on Monday 9th November 2020. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020
