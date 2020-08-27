Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret DUCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret DUCE

Notice Condolences

Margaret DUCE Notice
DUCE

Margaret (Maggie)

Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on 7th August 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved Wife to Colin. Much loved Mum to Michelle. Telephone Michelle on 0779 2863138 for funeral details. Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice and sent c/o Hunnaball of Sudbury, New House, 62a North Street, Sudbury CO10 1RE. Tel: 01787 313303 or via our Much Loved Website www.hunnaball.co.uk No wake will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -