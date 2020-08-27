|
DUCE
Margaret (Maggie)
Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on 7th August 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved Wife to Colin. Much loved Mum to Michelle. Telephone Michelle on 0779 2863138 for funeral details. Family flowers only but donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice and sent c/o Hunnaball of Sudbury, New House, 62a North Street, Sudbury CO10 1RE. Tel: 01787 313303 or via our Much Loved Website www.hunnaball.co.uk No wake will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020