WRIGHT

Marjorie Maud

passed away very suddenly at home on 11th March 2020. Beloved wife of Brian, caring mother of Jane and George, proud grandmother of Tom, Emma and Oliver. Very sadly missed. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Middleton on Thursday 26th March at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. If desired donations for either Riding for the Disabled Association or Marie Curie may be sent to W.A. Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, Lavenham, CO10 9PY.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020
