It is with great sadness that the family announce that Martin passed away on 28th May 2019, aged 52 years. Beloved husband to Sam, inspirational and loving father to Nick & Rebecca, devoted son to John & Lisa, best friend to brothers Paul & James and friend to all. A Service in the Celebration of Martin's life will be held at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul's, Lavenham on Monday 24th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to be made payable to MPN Voice Fund 580 c/o W A Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, Lavenham CO10 9PY.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on June 13, 2019
