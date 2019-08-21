|
|
JOHNSON
Martin Paul
Of Lt. Cornard, passed away peacefully early on the morning of 11th August, 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 63 years. Loving husband to the late Angela, fantastic dad to Lyzz and Fi, and wonderful grandpa to Fionnuala, Ruby, Bon, Niamh, Rab and Siena, he will be greatly missed. Private graveside funeral at All Saints Church, Lt. Cornard on Friday 30th August, at 12 noon. Martin's family extends a warm welcome to join them afterwards to celebrate his life.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019