|
|
BROWN
Mary Doreen
passed away peacefully after a short illness on 3rd September 2020, aged 90 years. At peace with her late husband Peter.Mary was a loving mum to Denise and Richard, mother-in-law to Amanda, devoted and loving nan to Amy and Guy, a darling sister to Olive, John and Judy. Mary was also a caring and kind-hearted auntie and great auntie. She was kind and affectionate to her may dear friends. Mary was very well loved by everyone who knew her. She will be sadly missed. A private cremation service will be held and due to current restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to Leukaemia and Myeloma Research UK and sent c/o East of Englad Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA. Tel: 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020