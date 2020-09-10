|
|
WALSH
Mary Elizabeth
of Great Cornard, Sudbury passed away peacefully at home on 31st August 2020, aged 92 years. She touched many lives as a much-loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother as well as during her many years of nursing at Walnut Tree Hospital and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Private funeral service to be held at Our Lady and St John, Sudbury on 23rd September 2020. No flowers please, but donations in Mary's memory may be made via https://mary-elizabeth-walsh.muchloved.com/
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020