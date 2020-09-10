Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
Our Lady and St John (Private)
Sudbury
WALSH

Mary Elizabeth

of Great Cornard, Sudbury passed away peacefully at home on 31st August 2020, aged 92 years. She touched many lives as a much-loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother as well as during her many years of nursing at Walnut Tree Hospital and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Private funeral service to be held at Our Lady and St John, Sudbury on 23rd September 2020. No flowers please, but donations in Mary's memory may be made via https://mary-elizabeth-walsh.muchloved.com/
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020
