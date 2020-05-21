|
AUSTIN
Matt
passed away suddenly after a short illness. Amazing husband to Claire, loving dad to Phoebe and Elliott. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 29th May at 4.00pm. A memorial service will take place at a later date, to celebrate Matt's life. Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 21, 2020