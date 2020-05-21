Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
16:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Matt AUSTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matt AUSTIN

Notice Condolences

Matt AUSTIN Notice
AUSTIN

Matt

passed away suddenly after a short illness. Amazing husband to Claire, loving dad to Phoebe and Elliott. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 29th May at 4.00pm. A memorial service will take place at a later date, to celebrate Matt's life. Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -