DEERE
Maureen Helena
Sadly passed away at Melford Court in Long Melford, on 19th April. An active Sudbury resident for many years, her fun and spirited character will be greatly missed. She was much loved by all her family and friends. Family flowers only, but if you wish to be at the cremation service please contact Brown Fenn and Parker Funeral Directors in Sudbury, information is available on their website. Donations if desired can be made to the Blue Cross Animal Charity direct.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 14, 2020