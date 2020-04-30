|
RICE
Maureen
on 21st April 2020 peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital aged 80 years, of Sudbury. Devoted and loving wife of John, much loved mum of Michelle, mother-in-law of Chris, very special Nana of Charlotte and Sophie and a dear sister of Janice. Maureen's kindness, generosity, warmth and most of all her undivided commitment to her family will be sadly missed. Private cremation. Donations in memory of Maureen for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial website at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020