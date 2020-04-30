Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen RICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen RICE

Notice Condolences

Maureen RICE Notice
RICE

Maureen

on 21st April 2020 peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital aged 80 years, of Sudbury. Devoted and loving wife of John, much loved mum of Michelle, mother-in-law of Chris, very special Nana of Charlotte and Sophie and a dear sister of Janice. Maureen's kindness, generosity, warmth and most of all her undivided commitment to her family will be sadly missed. Private cremation. Donations in memory of Maureen for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial website at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -