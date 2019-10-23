|
|
HOWARD
Maurice "Chick"
Passed away on 7th October 2019 after a short illness. Loving father to Shani and Ian, and grandfather to Mia; he will be greatly missed. Funeral service to take place at Three Counties Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, instead Chick would love donations to the Donkey Sanctuary. Shani & Ian extend a warm welcome to also join them after the service at The Hare and Hounds Leavenheath, to celebrate his life.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 23, 2019