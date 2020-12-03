Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael BERRY

Notice Condolences

Michael BERRY Notice
BERRY

Michael Robert

F.R.G.S

on 3rd November 2020 peacefully at Ipswich Hospital, Michael known locally as Bob, aged 87 of Sudbury. Much loved father of Darren and Craig, brother of Martyn and Virginia and grandfather of Daniel. Funeral Service was held graveside at Sudbury Cemetery on Monday 30th November. A loyal supporter of The Royal British Legion with 42 years continuous service for the Poppy Appeal, donations can be made at www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -