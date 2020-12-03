|
|
BERRY
Michael Robert
F.R.G.S
on 3rd November 2020 peacefully at Ipswich Hospital, Michael known locally as Bob, aged 87 of Sudbury. Much loved father of Darren and Craig, brother of Martyn and Virginia and grandfather of Daniel. Funeral Service was held graveside at Sudbury Cemetery on Monday 30th November. A loyal supporter of The Royal British Legion with 42 years continuous service for the Poppy Appeal, donations can be made at www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020