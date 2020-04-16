|
GRIMSEY
Michael George
passed away peacefully at home on 6th April 2020. Loving husband to Maureen, devoted dad to Patrick, Sharon and Tracy, loved father-in-law to Bev and Mick, grandad, great-grandad and dear brother. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Private service to be held. Donations in memory of Michael may be made payable to British Heart Foundation and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Apr. 16, 2020