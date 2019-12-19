Home

W A Deacon Funeral Services (Lavenham, Sudbury)
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00
Parish Church of St Gregory,
Sudbury
Michael HILLS

HILLS

Michael

Watchmaker and Jeweller of Sudbury. Loving husband of the late Margaret, father of Jonathan and Julian, grandfather of Ben, Alannah, Sophie and Chloe, died peacefully at Hillside Care Home, Sudbury, aged 86 on 27th November 2019, after a long illness. Funeral Service at the Parish Church of St Gregory, Sudbury on Wednesday 8th January at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations to St Gregory's Church and Cancer Research to W.A. Deacon, 3 Norman Way, Lavenham, CO10 9PY.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019
