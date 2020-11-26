|
|
NORTON
Michael John 'Mike'
died peacefully at home on Tuesday 17th November 2020, aged 77 years. His wife Gill was at his bedside. Mike will be sadly missed by family and friends. Mike's funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 12.30pm but due to current restrictions Mike's funeral is by invitation only. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Mike are for 'Open House' at the Christopher Centre and may be sent c/o Hunnaball Family Funeral Service, New House, 62A North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RE. Gill wishes to say thank you for the support and care received from West Suffolk Hospital, Hardwicke House Surgery, Sudbury, the Community Care Team, Macmillan Services and Hospice Home care, family and friends - especially over the last few months.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020