|
|
COLE
Nancy Joan (née Martin )
Peacefully passed away on 14th October 2020, aged 99 years. Loving Mother to Robert & Ysanne, Grandmother to Arlette, Mark & Anna & Great-Gra to James. The Funeral service will take place at St Andrew's Church, Great Cornard, Sudbury CO10 0EL on 2nd November 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, made payable to Blind Veterans UK may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 112 Ipswich Road, Colchester CO4 0AA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020