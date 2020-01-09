Home

POWERED BY

Services
H & AW Palmer Funeral Directors
Little St Mary's
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9LQ
01787 373797
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00
Holy Trinity Church
Long Melford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville BYFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville BYFORD

Notice Condolences

Neville BYFORD Notice
BYFORD

Neville Edwin

(Bob)

on 21st December 2019 at Melford Court, aged 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Iris and father of Judith, Peter and Andrew. Grandfather to Esther, Sarah, Sara, Chloe, Simon, Timothy, Alexander and Ciara. Great-grandfather to Matthew, Daniel, Scarlet, Sammayah and Aurora. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford on Monday 20th January at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Holy Trinity Church may be sent to H & A.W Palmer Ltd, Little St Mary's, Long Melford, CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -