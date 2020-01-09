|
|
BYFORD
Neville Edwin
(Bob)
on 21st December 2019 at Melford Court, aged 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Iris and father of Judith, Peter and Andrew. Grandfather to Esther, Sarah, Sara, Chloe, Simon, Timothy, Alexander and Ciara. Great-grandfather to Matthew, Daniel, Scarlet, Sammayah and Aurora. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford on Monday 20th January at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Holy Trinity Church may be sent to H & A.W Palmer Ltd, Little St Mary's, Long Melford, CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020