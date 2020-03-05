|
PROCTOR
Neville passed away peacefully on 24th February 2020 aged 79 years. A much loved husband, father, grandad and brother. A celebration of life will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 25th March at 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice Care or Cancer Research UK and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372 736.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020