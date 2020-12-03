Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
11:30
W.S.C
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora FISHER

Notice Condolences

Nora FISHER Notice
FISHER

Nora

passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home on 23rd November 2020, aged 91 years. Loving wife of the late Roy, mum to Jackie and Sandra, Mother in-Law to Colin and Graham, Grandmother to Jenni, Cara, Paul and Laura and Great-Grandmother to Freddy, Lewis, Stanley, Harrison, Louis, Albert and Georgia. Funeral Service to take place at W.S.C on Wednesday 9th December at 11.30am. Flowers welcome, donations in memory of Nora may be made payable to Breast Cancer Care and sent c/o J. Edwards Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -