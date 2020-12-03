|
|
FISHER
Nora
passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home on 23rd November 2020, aged 91 years. Loving wife of the late Roy, mum to Jackie and Sandra, Mother in-Law to Colin and Graham, Grandmother to Jenni, Cara, Paul and Laura and Great-Grandmother to Freddy, Lewis, Stanley, Harrison, Louis, Albert and Georgia. Funeral Service to take place at W.S.C on Wednesday 9th December at 11.30am. Flowers welcome, donations in memory of Nora may be made payable to Breast Cancer Care and sent c/o J. Edwards Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020