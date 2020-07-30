Home

H & AW Palmer Funeral Directors
Little St Mary's
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9LQ
01787 373797
Norman BEEVIS

Norman BEEVIS Notice
BEEVIS

Norman Roy

passed away at home on 18th July 2020. Beloved husband of Lilian for 70 years. Devoted dad to Susan, Glynis, Tina and Paula. Father-in-law to Rodney, John and the late Joe. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Private family cremation. A memorial service will be held when circumstances allow. Donations in memory of Norman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent to H & A W Palmer Ltd Little St. Marys, Long Melford CO10 9LQ
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 30, 2020
