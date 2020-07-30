|
BEEVIS
Norman Roy
passed away at home on 18th July 2020. Beloved husband of Lilian for 70 years. Devoted dad to Susan, Glynis, Tina and Paula. Father-in-law to Rodney, John and the late Joe. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Private family cremation. A memorial service will be held when circumstances allow. Donations in memory of Norman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent to H & A W Palmer Ltd Little St. Marys, Long Melford CO10 9LQ
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 30, 2020