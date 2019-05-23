Home

Norman POWELL

Norman POWELL Notice
The death is announced of Norman Powell on May 10th after a long and cruel illness. He leaves a wife Brenda after 59 years of marriage. Son Nicholas, daughter Vanessa and son-in-law Steve. Grandchildren, Claire, Spikey, Alex, Kathryn, William and Harriet and great-grandson Ethan. Funeral Service to take place at St Andrews Church Gt Cornard on 13th June at 11.00am, followed by burial at Gt Cornard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, payable to St Andrews Great Cornard c/o Brown Fenn & Parker, 37 North Street Sudbury Suffolk CO10 1RD.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 23, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
