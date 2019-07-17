Home

Olive BETTINSON

Olive BETTINSON Notice
BETTINSON

Olive

Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2019, in Tall Trees Nursing Home. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A colourful attire has been requested by the family. Funeral service to be held at St Mary the Virgin, Cavendish on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Cavendish Church or Sudbury district Scouts can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 17, 2019
