|
|
BETTINSON
Olive
Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2019, in Tall Trees Nursing Home. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A colourful attire has been requested by the family. Funeral service to be held at St Mary the Virgin, Cavendish on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Cavendish Church or Sudbury district Scouts can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 17, 2019