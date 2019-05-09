Home

Passed away peacefully on 19th April 2019, aged 72 years. Wife of the late Taffy, mum to Dorothy, David & Gareth, and loving grandmother to her 4 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 20th May at 11.00am. Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired may be made payable to Alzheimer's Society c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 9, 2019
