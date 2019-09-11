Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela HARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela HARDY

Notice Condolences

Pamela HARDY Notice
HARDY

Pamela

Passed away after a short illness on 26th August 2019. Deeply loved mother to Robert Mullock, Sally Ham and Andrew Mullock, grandmother to Lucy, James, Samuel, Charlotte and Jenny and great-grandmother to Lexie, Bertie, Florence and George. Funeral Service on Friday 11th October at West Suffolk Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, may be sent to My Wish Charity, West Suffolk Hospital c/o Hunnaball of Sudbury, New House, 62a North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RE. Telephone: 01787 313303
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.