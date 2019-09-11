|
|
HARDY
Pamela
Passed away after a short illness on 26th August 2019. Deeply loved mother to Robert Mullock, Sally Ham and Andrew Mullock, grandmother to Lucy, James, Samuel, Charlotte and Jenny and great-grandmother to Lexie, Bertie, Florence and George. Funeral Service on Friday 11th October at West Suffolk Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, may be sent to My Wish Charity, West Suffolk Hospital c/o Hunnaball of Sudbury, New House, 62a North Street, Sudbury, CO10 1RE. Telephone: 01787 313303
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019