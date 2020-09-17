|
MEEKINGS
Pamela (Pam) Joyce
of Sudbury passed away peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice Bury St Edmunds, aged 77 years on Saturday 12th September 2020. She touched many lives as a much-loved Wife, Mother and Grandmother as well as during her many years of caring at Hazel Court Sudbury and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium at 10.30 on Friday 2nd October 2020. Due to the current restrictions invited guests only to attend. No Flowers please. But donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospital Care and sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020