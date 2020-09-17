Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
10:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela MEEKINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela MEEKINGS

Notice Condolences

Pamela MEEKINGS Notice
MEEKINGS

Pamela (Pam) Joyce

of Sudbury passed away peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice Bury St Edmunds, aged 77 years on Saturday 12th September 2020. She touched many lives as a much-loved Wife, Mother and Grandmother as well as during her many years of caring at Hazel Court Sudbury and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium at 10.30 on Friday 2nd October 2020. Due to the current restrictions invited guests only to attend. No Flowers please. But donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospital Care and sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -