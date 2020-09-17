|
|
EMBERY
Patricia 'Pat' Ann
passed away peacefully on 6th September 2020 aged 77 years.
Loving wife to the late Victor. Pat was an adored mum, nan and great grandma and loved by all who knew her. A private service will take place and due to the current restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired may be made payable to either Dementia UK or Diabetes UK and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA Tel: 01787 372 736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020