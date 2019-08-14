Home

Patricia Mary (nee Brett)

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Passed away peacefully on 7th August 2019 aged 69 years. Funeral service will take place at St Gregory's Church at 11.00am on Tuesday 27th August 2019. All welcome. A wake will also be held at The Mill Hotel from 12.30pm. No flowers but donations if desired may be made payable to St Elizabeth Hospice and Marie Curie and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 14, 2019
