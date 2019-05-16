Home

Peter "Blue" BOWDEN

25.11.41 - 03.05.19
It Is with sadness we announce Peter Bowden passed away suddenly at West Suffolk Hospital, aged 77. Much loved and missed by his children Amanda, Clare & Lee, grandsons Archie & George, sisters Sheila & Carol. A celebration of his life will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on 30th May at 2.30pm. Flowers if desired, or donations to Alzheimers Society c/o Brown Fenn & Parkers, 37 North St, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RD.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 16, 2019
